Upcoming Indianapolis Opera events

What: Eve of Liberation: Honoring 75 Years Since Terezin

When: March 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Indianapolis Artsgarden

Description: The Indianapolis Artsgarden hosts the Indianapolis Opera’s “Eve of Liberation” concert event, which will honor the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Terezin concentration camp. This event will feature Holocaust survivor and Indianapolis resident Frank Grunwald speaking on his experiences, performance excerpts from “Vedem,” an educational cut from the Boys of Terezin film, and the traveling art exhibit featuring artwork from the children of the Terezin camp. Tickets are not required but reservations are encouraged.

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eve-of-liberation-honoring-75-years-since-terezin-tickets-92024990223

What: “The Boys of Terezin” Film Screening

When: April 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis

Description: “The Boys of Terezín” documentary film takes you inside the infamous concentration camp – seen through the eyes of teenage boys imprisoned there, and remembered through the words they wrote in a clandestine magazine, called “Vedem.” Meet five remaining survivors, reunited 65 years later at the premiere of an oratorio that gives musical voice to their lost friends’ extraordinary poems. The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis will host this event as part of the Brundibar & Vedem project, and a panel discussion will follow the presentation of this film. Free admission, tickets are not required but reservations are encouraged.

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-boys-of-terezin-film-screening-tickets-92051034121

What: Outreach Performance of Brundibar at Beth-El Zedeck

When: April 19 at 4 p.m.

Where: Beth-El Zedeck synagogue

Description: The Indianapolis Opera will give a free performance of Brundibar at Beth-El Zedeck synagogue. No physical tickets are required for entry, but reservations are encouraged. The opera Brundibar was written by Czech composer Hans Krása (1899-1944) in Prague at the beginning of World War II, and tells the story of two children who struggle to raise money to help their sick mother, and their journey to defeat the organ grinder bully, Brundibar. The opera was subsequently taken to the Terezin / Theresienstadt Concentration Camp; a propaganda camp where visiting dignitaries would be shown how “wonderfully” the Nazis were treating the Jews. It was performed 55 times by children in the camp during the war. While Brundibar has no Holocaust-themed storyline, the circumstances surrounding its inception and performance are unique and essential to understand our history, particularly in combatting anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brundibar-outreach-performance-tickets-90370148547?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

What: Brundibar Performance for Schools

When: April 23, at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Where: The Toby Theater at Newfields

Description: The Indianapolis Opera will present two free performances of Brundibar, featuring the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, for middle school students. No physical tickets are required for entry, but reservations are encouraged. Supplemental curriculum guides are available upon request. The opera Brundibar was written by Czech composer Hans Krása (1899-1944) in Prague at the beginning of World War II, and tells the story of two children who struggle to raise money to help their sick mother, and their journey to defeat the organ grinder bully, Brundibar. The opera was subsequently taken to the Terezin / Theresienstadt Concentration Camp; a propaganda camp where visiting dignitaries would be shown how “wonderfully” the Nazis were treating the Jews. It was performed 55 times by children in the camp during the war. While Brundibar has no Holocaust-themed storyline, the circumstances surrounding its inception and performance are unique and essential to understand our history, particularly in combatting anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brundibar-performance-for-schools-tickets-89095349589

